One arrested after Regina police SWAT operation on Garnet Street

A Regina man is in custody following a police operation that involved SWAT in North Central Regina on Tuesday.

According to an update released Wednesday, Regina Police Service (RPS) officers located a man who was wanted on warrants for several offences – which included firearm violence – at around 11:10 a.m. on May 21.

RPS said the man did not comply with police commands after being challenged by officers. The man entered a nearby home on the 1200 block of Garnet Street.

Police proceeded to surround the home and attempts to contact the man proved to be unsuccessful, according to the update.

A search warrant was authorized and RPS’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was deployed to the area.

According to reports from the scene, RPS’s Tactical Rescue Vehicle drove onto the front lawn of the surrounded home. Officers used a battering ram to smash open several windows while a drone was used to survey the scene.

Eventually officers entered the home and arrested the wanted man. RPS reported the operation had wrapped up at around 8:49 p.m.

A search of the home revealed ammunition.

A 39-year-old Regina man has been charged with two counts of possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused made his first appearance on these new charges in provincial court on Wednesday.