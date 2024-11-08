REGINA
Regina

    • One person killed, two hurt in Moose Jaw single-vehicle crash, SIRT investigating

    Moose Jaw Police Service's Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Moose Jaw Police Service's Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Police in Moose Jaw say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a single vehicle rollover later Thursday night.

    The crash occurred around 11:49 p.m. on the 1300 block of Main Street, Moose Jaw police said in a news release.

    Police did not release details of the person who was killed and said another occupant of the vehicle remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was released from hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

    Moose Jaw police said that due to their involvement with the vehicle prior to the crash the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is now investigating.

    Police did not say what their involvement was with the vehicle, with SIRT saying on X that more details will be provided in the future.

    Moose Jaw police said the north and southbound lanes of Main Street near the scene will continue to be blocked Friday morning as the investigation continues.

    Anyone with further information is asked to call Moose Jaw police or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News