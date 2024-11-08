One person killed, two hurt in Moose Jaw single-vehicle crash, SIRT investigating

Police in Moose Jaw say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a single vehicle rollover later Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 11:49 p.m. on the 1300 block of Main Street, Moose Jaw police said in a news release.

Police did not release details of the person who was killed and said another occupant of the vehicle remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was released from hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Moose Jaw police said that due to their involvement with the vehicle prior to the crash the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is now investigating.

Police did not say what their involvement was with the vehicle, with SIRT saying on X that more details will be provided in the future.

Moose Jaw police said the north and southbound lanes of Main Street near the scene will continue to be blocked Friday morning as the investigation continues.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Moose Jaw police or Crime Stoppers.