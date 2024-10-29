Only 2 races too close to call on Sask. election night, despite close finish
The Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth straight majority government Monday night with only two constituencies too close to call as night turned to morning.
Saskatoon Willowgrove and Saskatoon Westview have yet to officially been called on Tuesday morning, according to CTV News, with the first on that list seeing long time Sask. Party member Ken Cheveldayoff with a slight lead over the NDP’s Alana Wakula.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday Cheveldayoff led by 255 votes with 12 of 12 polls reporting, the small lead means mail in ballots will likely need to be factored into the final decision.
Cheveldayoff came into the night as the incumbent and a Sask. Party MLA since 2003. First elected in the constituency of Saskatoon Silver Springs.
After redistribution he was first elected in Saskatoon Willowgrove in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.
NDP candidate Alana Wakula came into the election as the founder of Wakula Law and a partner of a woman-owned and operated law firm, the NDP says on its website.
If Cheveldayoff is to lose he would be added to a list of notable Sask. Party members defeated on Monday night that include Christine Tell, Gene Makowsky, Laura Ross, Paul Merriman, Bronwyn Eyre and Lisa Lambert.
Saskatoon Westview
The only other riding that was not called by CTV News Monday night was Saskatoon Westview that sees Sask. Party incumbent David Buckingham with a miniscule 31 vote lead over the NDP’s April ChiefCalf.
The small lead comes with all 11 polls in the constituency counted, meaning mail in ballots will again determine the result.
Buckingham was first elected to the constituency in 2016. At the time of dissolution, he was serving as government caucus chair and legislative secretary to the minister responsible for SaskTel and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
ChiefCalf is an educator in the province and was an employee of the Northern Teacher Education Program (NORTEP/NORPAC) before the province shuttered it in 2017, the NDP says.
She currently works in Indigenous teacher programs at the University of Saskatchewan.
The Sask. Party claimed victory Monday night and is currently elected in 33 constituencies, according to CTV News. Thirty-one seats were required for a majority government.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc Quebecois set to begin talks to topple Liberal government after deadline passes
The Bloc Quebecois is poised to begin talks with other parties to bring down the minority Liberal government, which has not met its deadline to pass two key bills.
Priced out of rental market, Ontario senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
Canadian identical twins go head-to-head for the first time in NFL history
For identical twins Sydney and Chase Brown, football has always been an expression of their brotherly love and a shared family experience.
Final count: B.C. NDP wins 2024 election, with judicial recounts pending in 2 ridings
The final count has been completed in B.C.'s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Only 2 races too close to call on Sask. election night, despite close finish
The Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth straight majority government Monday, with only two constituencies too close for CTV News to call as night turned to morning.
opinion Five things to watch for between now and U.S. election day
With U.S. election day now a week away, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights five pertinent issues to watch for as the curtain comes down on this dramatic and spellbinding drama.
Trump ally Steve Bannon is released after serving 4 months in prison for contempt of Congress
Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon was released from prison early Tuesday, after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
Coffin Cove? Dead Creek? Here are Canada's scariest town names
With Halloween around the corner, you might be surprised to learn that Canada is home to some very scary places, with towns having names that mention coffins, death and blood.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
-
Only 2 races too close to call on Sask. election night, despite close finish
The Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth straight majority government Monday, with only two constituencies too close for CTV News to call as night turned to morning.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating school bus crash near Tisdale
RCMP collision analysts are investigating after a school bus crashed southwest of Tisdale on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching The Pas for escaped inmate with history of weapons offences
The Pas residents are being asked to lock their doors and be on the lookout for an escaped inmate RCMP consider dangerous.
-
Students express safety concerns after U of M dorm attack
An assault on a woman at a University of Manitoba dorm room has left students on edge.
-
Winnipeg encampment cleaned up following fire
An encampment along the Assiniboine River was cleaned up on Monday following a fire.
Edmonton
-
Proposed Alberta Bill of Rights changes aim to protect freedom to refuse vaccines, medical treatment
The Alberta government introduced its promised amendment to the provincial Bill of Rights on the first day of the legislature's fall sitting on Monday, a move Premier Danielle Smith said will "strengthen" human rights protections and "ensure our province remains one of the freest societies in the world."
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunnier and near average today, but chillier for Halloween
Clouds hung around all night and into the early morning hours. But, we'll get some clearing through the morning and sunshine this afternoon.
-
Blue Jackets smother Oilers as McDavid leaves game with injury
Mikael Pyyhtia scored his first NHL goal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets whipped the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Monday night for their second straight home win.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council discussing future of supervised consumption site
Calgary city council will be debating the future of the city’s only supervised consumption site on Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Unusual late season severe thunderstorm rolls through Alberta
A rare, late-season severe thunderstorm developed in central Alberta Monday night, prompting a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Calgary Public Library to provide update on ransomware attack
Officials with the Calgary Public Library are expected to provide an update on the recent ransomware attack that targeted the facility's computer systems this month.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge food banks struggle to cope with higher demand
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
-
Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
Toronto
-
Toronto could hike hotel tax to help pay for FIFA World Cup costs
It could soon cost a little more to stay in a Toronto hotel as the city is now considering a temporary hike to its Municipal Accommodation Tax as a way of helping to offset the cost of hosting the FIFA World Cup.
-
12-year-old girl among teenage suspects charged in 'suspicious' Oshawa house fire
Four teenagers, including a 12-year-old girl, are facing charges after police say they set an Oshawa home on fire while the residents were inside.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto suffers serious injuries: police
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries late Monday night after a collision in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
O-Train closed in Ottawa’s east end after ‘area of concern’ discovered at St. Laurent Station
The O-Train is closed between Blair and Tremblay Stations today, as crews assess an “area of concern” on the south side of the tunnel at St. Laurent Station.
-
Man dead after stabbing in Vanier
Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed and later died Monday night. One person has been arrested.
-
Two people hurt in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 416 in Ottawa’s south end
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 416 at Bankfield Road just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Trick-or-heat: Montreal could break a weather record this Halloween
There's a wave of warm autumn weather in store this week for Montreal, which means trick-or-treaters will likely be treated with record-breaking temperatures on Halloween.
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to be completely closed this weekend
Drivers are being reminded of another complete closure of the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge this weekend.
-
Patient attacks another at Montreal's CHUM hospital
A 53-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being allegedly attacked by another patient at a Montreal hospital.
Vancouver
-
Final count: B.C. NDP wins 2024 election, with judicial recounts pending in 2 ridings
The final count has been completed in B.C.'s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
-
First of six units begin generating power at B.C.'s Site C dam
BC Hydro says the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia has started generating power.
-
Vancouver Canucks' coach looking to eliminate 'lulls' early in NHL campaign
Early in the NHL season, Rick Tocchet is still searching for one element from his Vancouver Canucks — consistency.
Vancouver Island
-
First of six units begin generating power at B.C.'s Site C dam
BC Hydro says the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia has started generating power.
-
Final count: B.C. NDP wins 2024 election, with judicial recounts pending in 2 ridings
The final count has been completed in B.C.'s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
-
B.C. election results: What is a judicial recount and how long does it take?
Mandatory judicial recounts will happen in two B.C. ridings, further prolonging the province’s nail-bitingly close 2024 election and potentially impacting the outcome.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
London
-
Silver bars stolen from Grey Bruce home over two years: Police
While investigating, police learned that over the span of two years, $95,992.00 in silver bars were stolen from the home.
-
'It’s beautiful, it’s spacious': Interior of Project Tiny Hope’s first bungalow in St. Thomas unveiled
The first fully furnished tiny home in St. Thomas, Ont. has been unveiled as part of Project Tiny Hope.
-
London fire closes Byron road for residential fire
The fire had emergency responders blocking off eastbound traffic on Byron Baseline Road near Wickerson road.
Kitchener
-
'Ideology' remains significant factor in Villalba-Aleman terrorism charge
What role does ideology play in the sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty to four charges in an attack at the University of Waterloo?
-
City of Cambridge starts 2025 budget talks with proposed 1.26 per cent tax hike
The plan proposes a 1.26 per cent tax increase to fund over 140 city services and introduce an infrastructure renewal levy to maintain city assets.
-
'Local youth are being involved and targeted': Perth County OPP to host anti-human trafficking event
Organizers hope the event will highlight the growing threat of human trafficking in Ontario’s small towns, where they say youth are increasingly at risk.
Northern Ontario
-
Priced out of rental market, Ontario senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
-
Pair busted trying to use fake money to purchase machinery in Nipissing First Nation
Two people were busted in Nipissing First Nation trying to use fake money to buy machinery, Anishinabek Police Service says.
-
Sault woman walking her dog has scary encounter with a pack of coyotes
A Sault Ste. Marie woman had a close encounter this weekend with a group of coyotes -- and her small dog just narrowly escaped serious injury.
Atlantic
-
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
Community awaits answers in death of Halifax Walmart employee found in store oven
The family of a Halifax Walmart employee who was found dead inside an oven in the store is still waiting for answers more than a week after her death.
-
Holiday Parade of Lights to go ahead in Halifax after uncertainty
The annual Holiday Parade of Lights will go ahead in Halifax this year after earlier uncertainly.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.