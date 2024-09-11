Over $100,000 raised for Sask. food banks through friendship bracelet challenge

Over $100,000 was raised for the Food Banks of Saskatchewan by surpassing the record for the world’s longest friendship bracelet.

Taylor Swift fans, also known as “Swifties,” took part in the challenge on Tuesday, with $100 for every metre of friendship bracelet made going to Food Banks of Saskatchewan.

The event was part of a #BacktoSaskatch campaign by Z99 to catch the attention of Swift and get her back to Saskatchewan.

The bracelet’s total length measured 1,218 metres, beating the previous length of 852 metres, setting an unofficial world record.

Thousands of “Swifties” contributed to the bracelet all summer long, with the final tally made on Saturday.

The final amount raised was $121,800.

Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour has no scheduled stops in Saskatchewan. Swift is set to perform six shows in Toronto and an additional three in Vancouver.