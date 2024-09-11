REGINA
Regina

    • Over $100,000 raised for Sask. food banks through friendship bracelet challenge

    Share

    Over $100,000 was raised for the Food Banks of Saskatchewan by surpassing the record for the world’s longest friendship bracelet.

    Taylor Swift fans, also known as “Swifties,” took part in the challenge on Tuesday, with $100 for every metre of friendship bracelet made going to Food Banks of Saskatchewan.

    The event was part of a #BacktoSaskatch campaign by Z99 to catch the attention of Swift and get her back to Saskatchewan.

    The bracelet’s total length measured 1,218 metres, beating the previous length of 852 metres, setting an unofficial world record.

    Thousands of “Swifties” contributed to the bracelet all summer long, with the final tally made on Saturday.

    The final amount raised was $121,800.

    Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour has no scheduled stops in Saskatchewan. Swift is set to perform six shows in Toronto and an additional three in Vancouver.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Justin Timberlake to enter plea in DWI case

    Justin Timberlake is expected to enter a plea to a driving while intoxicated charge related to his June arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News