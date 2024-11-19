Over 40 collisions reported as Sask. slammed with winter storm: RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting a rise in collisions and traffic incidents as the province receives its first full taste of the winter season.

In a news release issued Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., RCMP said that between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., there were 44 reports of motor vehicle collisions across the province.

The most common reports were vehicles in the ditch and jackknifed semis, RCMP said.

RCMP said the northbound lanes of Highway 11 and the southbound lanes of Highway 16 at Beam Road, northwest of Saskatoon, are closed.

In an earlier update issued on Tuesday morning, RCMP said that between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Nov. 19, there were a total of 14 reports of motor vehicle collisions.

Those incidents included two crashes involving wildlife (deer), one collision involving three vehicles around five kilometres west of Guernsey, a jack-knifed semi around four kilometres west of Belle Plaine, and one vehicle hitting the ditch near Fort Qu’Appelle as a result of poor road conditions.

No injuries were reported to police in any of these incidents.

At around 8:50 a.m., the service received a call about a semi rollover on Highway 1 – approximately 10 kilometres east of Indian Head.

Sask. RCMP are currently responding along with local firefighters and paramedics.

"We have no further details to provide at this time in regards to injuries or road closures," the service said.

In an update just before 12 p.m., RCMP said it had received reports of jack-knifed semis in the areas of Pense, Disley, east of Waldeck, east of Dafoe and east of Regina near White City.

No injuries have been reported in these additional incidents. Drivers should expect traffic snarls and partial road closures in these areas as the incidents are cleared.

Current road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.