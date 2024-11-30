Over 400 volunteers play a part in 2024 Canadian Western Agribition

As the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) comes to s close, organizers are celebrating the volunteers who have helped make the event a success over the years.

This year, there are 400 volunteers working a variety of roles throughout the REAL District.

Mona Taylor is the chair of the volunteer hospitality committee for CWA. She began her time at the Agribition as a volunteer in 1989.

“I swear it is something they inject into your blood because from that time on, I haven’t missed a show. I thoroughly enjoy the show, I love the people,” she said.

There are a number of volunteers that return every year, including a few who have worked over 40 of the shows.

Over 400 volunteers played a part in this year's Agribition. (Mick Favel / CTV News) For them, doing their job well and giving the public a great show is a priority.

“This is a whole host of people who work really hard to put this on. We try to make it as seamless as possible and if that’s the look people see, then we have done our jobs,” said Wayne Tranberg, who has been volunteering at the CWA for 12 years.

To honour the volunteers, a reception is held to acknowledge the years put in, something the board of directors value.

“They are a part of our family. We don’t get to do what we do without our volunteers. For us to recognize them is the least we can do after all they do for us,” said Shaun Kindopp, the CEO of the CWA.

Taylor said over the years, CWA has grown and changed with the times, which has helped get the people coming back.

“Continuous improvement. You think of where the show was 35 years ago, now we’re in new facilities,” she said.

“The one thing they continue to do is attract volunteers and they continually come back.”