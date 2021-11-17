Overnight blizzard creating hazardous conditions in southern Sask.
An overnight blizzard has created dangerous conditions on southern Saskatchewan roads and affected services in some areas of the province.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) enacted several weather warnings on Wednesday morning, due to the large amount of snow and high winds.
The City of Regina is under a blizzard warning, with winds expected to continue gusting to 90 km/hr on Wednesday. Reduced visibility is creating hazardous conditions on roads and highways.
“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” the ECCC alert said.
ECCC said the “extreme” conditions are expected to improve in the morning.
Wind and winter storm warnings are also in effect throughout south central and southeast Saskatchewan.
Wind and winter storm warnings are also in effect throughout south central and southeast Saskatchewan.
Some highway closures around Regina remain in effect as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Parts of Highway 1 and 6 heading into the city are closed. Travel is not recommended on the other routes surrounding Regina.
Check the Highway Hotline for updated road closures.
SCHOOL TRANSPORTATION
Regina Public Schools and the Regina Catholic School Division announced all student transportation is cancelled on Wednesday.
Schools in Regina remain open.
Regina Public Schools reminded parents to ensure children are dressed for the cold conditions.
The Prairie Valley School Division cancelled buses in a number of communities, including Bethune, Lumsden, Balgonie, Edenwold, White City, Emerald Ridge, McLean, Indian Head, Qu'Appelle, Pilot Butte, Grand Coulee and Pense.
