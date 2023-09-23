Regina

    • Overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfs 2 homes and 2 vehicles

    An overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfed surrounding vehicles and homes. (Mick Favel / CTV News) An overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfed surrounding vehicles and homes. (Mick Favel / CTV News)
    Moose Jaw, Sask. -

    A large overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfed two homes and two vehicles in the early hours of Saturday.

    Just after 12 a.m., members of the Moose Jaw Police Service and Moose Jaw Fire Department were called to the 1400 block of 9th Avenue North for a report of a large fire.

    The fire was a startling wake up for Parker Grass.

    "My mom woke me up by screaming," he said. "She noticed it, she started yelling. The fire alarm went off moments later."

    Grass and his mother safely got out of the house, just in time to see the fire had already jumped to their neighbour’s home.

    The neighbour, who has mobility issues and is over 90 years old, was woken up and safely taken out of the house.

    “Both cars were total losses and both structures were total losses,” said Rob Halsall, the Senior Captain of the Moose Jaw Fire Department.

    The fire was under control at 2:52 a.m. Firefighters remained on scene putting out hotspots.

    Nobody was injured, but Grass said the whereabouts of his cat is still unknown.

    There is still not yet a cause to the fire, and is still under investigation.

