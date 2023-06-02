Overnight thunderstorms bring more flooding to Regina

Many Regina residents are having to take detours on their Friday morning commutes as thunderstorms brought more heavy rain and localized flooding to various parts of the city overnight.

According to a tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, localized flooding is impacting Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive which was blocked to traffic.

The tweet said Broad Street and Saskatchewan Drive was passable.

Vehicles that drove into flooded underpasses also had to be towed out Friday morning, an additional tweet said.

A portion of Ring Road near Ross Avenue was also impassable Friday morning, according to Regina Police Service (RPS).

According to Environment Canada, 34.4 millimetres of rain was measured at Regina's airport on Thursday and early Friday morning, with the heaviest rain falling between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m..

However, warning and preparedness meterologist Terri Lang said rainfall totals could be greater in different areas of the city.

⚠️⚠️More flooding at Albert and Sask Dr this morning (blocked) Broad St and Sask Dr SOUTHBOUND was passable this morning as of 7am. ⚠️⚠️ Not sure about Winnipeg St.@reginapolice — Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) June 2, 2023

Streets were also flooded in some residential neighbourhoods early Friday morning.

Worst. Sask Storm. Ever. So many #yqr MAIN streets flooded out by torrential rain and here in Uplands …#skstorm 🤦🏼‍♂️🏝️ pic.twitter.com/aJAvVHcxhI — Jeff Hamon Photo (@JeffHamonPhoto) June 2, 2023

The City of Regina said drivers are asked to avoid all flooded roads as water depth can be unpredictable.

According to Environment Canada, there is a moderate risk for more thunderstorm activity throughout southern and central Saskatchewan on Friday with the chance of more heavy rain fall.

Another thunderstorm day in #SKstorm! See today's ECCC Thunderstorm Outlook, valid 2 June 2023, from noon to midnight 🗲 pic.twitter.com/rHVBue336p — ECCC Weather Saskatchewan (@ECCCWeatherSK) June 2, 2023

On Thursday severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for more than a handful of regions in the province throughout the day.

Environment Canada said that heavy rain, strong wind gusts and up to golf ball sized hail was all possible.

Two tornado warnings were issued in south central Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon but Environment Canada said it appears there were no touchdowns.