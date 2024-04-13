REGINA
Pair from Sask. help U. of Denver win NCAA men’s hockey title

The University of Denver Pioneers won their record-breaking 10th NCAA National men’s hockey championship on Saturday night.
Denver got second period goals from Jared Wright and Rieger Lorenz in a 2-0 win over the Boston College Eagles.
 
The Denver saquad includes two skaters from Saskatchewan and five from Alberta. Boston Buckberger is a freshman defenceman from Saskatoon. Buckberger appeared in 44 games this season scoring five goals and adding 22 assists for 27 points. Paxton Geisel is a freshman goaltender from Estevan. Geisel played in two games this season, beating Western Michigan in overtime in December, and a relief effort that the team dropped 7-2. 
 
The Pioneers were ranked No. 3 nationally and finished the season with a 32-9-3 record.
 
Starting goaltender Matt Davis, a Calgarian, made 68 saves on 69 shots in the Frozen Four en route to being named the tournament’s most valuable player. 
 
Denver has won two national championships in the past three years. 

