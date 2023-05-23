Pair of moose spotted taking a tour of Regina's Normanview neighbourhood

Residents in Regina’s northwest neighbourhoods were in for a surprise over morning coffee, when several moose appeared to be taking a stroll through the streets.

The two cows were spotted on Pickard Street at around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Other sightings continued throughout the morning.

By chance, David Shannon captured a video of one of the furry travellers on his newly installed camera.

Shannon had installed it the night before to catch whoever or whatever was eating his rose bushes.

He told CTV News he believes he’s finally caught the culprit.

“I hooked them up last night after we got back from a long weekend of camping and the first thing in the morning today, besides the traffic, was the moose going across the front lawn,” he chuckled.

“I saw that there were two notices on my phone and I looked at it and I thought, ‘What is that going by so quickly?’ I showed my wife and said, ‘I think we found our vandal.’”

Shannon said he never thought he’d see a moose travel as far as it did into Regina.

“It’s the first time, I wouldn’t expect it this far in. I could see maybe by the RCMP, by the park, but not this far.”

“It’s not everyday you get one right in the city.”

The City of Regina did confirm it received one call regarding a moose sighting.

A representative for the city said the resident was told that conservation officers were involved in tracking the animal.