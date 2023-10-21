Pair of Rider receivers eclipse 1,000 yard mark

Shawn Bane Jr. and Samuel Emilus both surpassed the 1,000 yard receiving plateau against Toronto on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium. Bane Jr. entered the contest needing just 32 yards. Emilus needed 40 yards to reach the milestone.

Emilus reached the mark on a 64-yard pass from Jake Dolegala in the first quarter. Dolegala connected with Bane Jr. on a 44-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter to help him surpass a thousand yards receiving.

This was a career year for Bane Jr. The 28-year old caught just three passes for 100 yards in his first year with Calgary in 2021. As a Stampeder in 2022, Bane Jr. caught 21 passes for 288 yards.

More details to come..