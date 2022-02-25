Past and present: Regina art galleries showcasing Black artists

As Black History Month comes to a close, art galleries in the city continue to showcase Black artists, including Saskatchewan based singer and song writer Melodna, this weekend.

“I am hoping to just give people a better, more personal insight on who I am as an artist,” said Melodna.

The aspiring artist is one of many taking over the Dunlop Art Gallery’s social platforms through an initiative called Black Futures.

“By allowing the artists to just take over and be themselves and show their own work and their own style. It’s a way that they can kind of take that space and make it their own.” said Wendy Peart, who is the art gallery’s curator of education.

Melodna added that being a representative of Black History Month is an honour.

“When I think of people who represent Black History Month, I'm seeing them as someone who can teach something or show something, or let people into your culture,” said Melodna. “To be able to represent Black History Month for different events is obviously really amazing.”

According to the Peart, projects like Black Futures help show the importance of Black History Month.

“We want to highlight that there are these vital vibrant creators out there who are Black,” said Peart. “We are making things that are changing the world or changing our attitudes and making themselves known.”

The MacKenzie Art Gallery is also showcasing work from Black artists with prairie ties

Crystal Mowry is the director of programs at the Mackenzie Art Gallery and said their current exhibit Spazio Disponibile, highlights a lesser known Black artist, Dewitt L. Petros.

“Spazio Disponibile is a solo exhibition featuring work by Dewitt L. Petros, who is an artist who has ties to our region,” said Mowry

Petros grew up in central Saskatchewan and attended the University of Saskatchewan.

“Having an exhibition like this at this time is a perfect way for us to engage our visitors in a conversation about the lesser known histories of Black (people), and lesser known Black histories,” said Mowry.

Spazio Disponibile at the MacKenzie Art Gallery will be on display until April 3.