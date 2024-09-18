Pastuch pleads guilty in retrial of multi-million dollar investor fraud in Regina

Alena Marie Pastuch has plead guilty to charges in relation to the theft of over $4 million in an investment scheme beginning in 2006.

The defence and crown jointly presented a submission for consideration which outlined Pastuch receiving a sentence of three years and six months in prison, in addition to restitution.

Pastuch appeared virtually and had an opportunity to address the court where she spoke about her regret.

"I have felt deep remorse and am truly humbled by the impact of my actions from over fifteen years ago,” Pastuch said, addressing the court. “No words can express the overwhelming regret I carry for the pain and harm I cause to so many."

Throughout her statement, Pastuch was very emotional as she recalled her involvement in the scheme.

"The person who committed those actions is not who I am today. At that time, I was struggling with severe complex trauma and addictions which clouded and impaired my judgement and lead me down a destructive path,” she explained.

Previously, Pastuch was convicted in 2019 for embezzling funds, for which she was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Pastuch represented herself in the case, and a new trial was ordered in 2022 after the Court of Appeal reversed the decision due to claims of a miscarriage of justice and error in fact and law.

This was partially due to the fact that Pastuch claims a trial judge denied her application for a court-appointed counsel to replace her lawyer who withdrew days before the trial took place.

The case has been adjourned until Feb. 27, which will see the court deliver sentencing.