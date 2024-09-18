REGINA
Regina

    • Pastuch pleads guilty in retrial of multi-million dollar investor fraud in Regina

    Share

    Alena Marie Pastuch has plead guilty to charges in relation to the theft of over $4 million in an investment scheme beginning in 2006.

    The defence and crown jointly presented a submission for consideration which outlined Pastuch receiving a sentence of three years and six months in prison, in addition to restitution.

    Pastuch appeared virtually and had an opportunity to address the court where she spoke about her regret.

    "I have felt deep remorse and am truly humbled by the impact of my actions from over fifteen years ago,” Pastuch said, addressing the court. “No words can express the overwhelming regret I carry for the pain and harm I cause to so many."

    Throughout her statement, Pastuch was very emotional as she recalled her involvement in the scheme.

    "The person who committed those actions is not who I am today. At that time, I was struggling with severe complex trauma and addictions which clouded and impaired my judgement and lead me down a destructive path,” she explained.

    Previously, Pastuch was convicted in 2019 for embezzling funds, for which she was sentenced to seven years in prison.

    Pastuch represented herself in the case, and a new trial was ordered in 2022 after the Court of Appeal reversed the decision due to claims of a miscarriage of justice and error in fact and law.

    This was partially due to the fact that Pastuch claims a trial judge denied her application for a court-appointed counsel to replace her lawyer who withdrew days before the trial took place.

    The case has been adjourned until Feb. 27, which will see the court deliver sentencing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    • Sentencing hearing in field party shooting

      The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.

    • One dead following Lambton County crash

      Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, OPP, EMS, and local fire services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Egremont Road in Warwick Township.

    • $10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College

      Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News