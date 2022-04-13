Pats and Ice games moved to Regina due to spring blizzard

The Regina Pats have had their two games in Winnipeg rescheduled thanks to the spring blizzard hitting southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.

The Pats were set to play in Winnipeg Thursday and Friday, however, the WHL has rescheduled both games and they will now take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in Regina.

Winnipeg will still serve as the home team in both games.

The teams have agreed to a revenue-share model to accommodate the Winnipeg Ice, who will be losing out on two home games.

Ticketing information for the two games now scheduled at the Brandt Centre can be found by emailing tickets@reginapast.com.

The Pats have three games left in the 2021-22 regular season and are currently two points out of the final playoff spot in the eastern conference with a record of 26-34-3-2.