Pats' Bedard trending following highlight-reel between-the-legs goal

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard was trending online after netting a show stopping goal during a Sunday matchup against the Calgary Hitmen.

Down 2-0 early in the third period, Bedard toe dragged around a defender and popped the puck top corner with a between-the-legs shot.

The video of the goal, posted on the Pats’ Twitter, has amassed more than 700,000 views since 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The highlight reel goal garnered attention from around Canada and the hockey world.

The Pats ended up losing the game 5-4 in overtime.

Bedard, 16, has compiled 45 points through 33 games in the 2021-22 Western Hockey League season, including 24 goals and 21 assists.

The North Vancouver, B.C. product is projected to be a top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.