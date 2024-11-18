Pats' GM says Vaughan twin requested trade after brother was suspended

The Regina Pats announced over the weekend that forward Jaxsin Vaughan had been traded to the Everett Silvertips for Caden Brown and a first-round pick. The trade came after Jaxsin’s brother Corbin was suspended by the team indefinitely.

“It goes back to a situation we had with Corbin last week and we suspended him over a hockey related matter. In discussions with Corbin and his agent we decided to pursue a trade with Corbin,” Pats’ General Manager Alan Millar explained.

Millar went on to share how his twin brother followed suit.

"In that situation when you’re dealing with twins, the dynamic of the relationship, as you recall if you go back to their draft year, they were drafted together, recruited together. So, the conversations led to Jackson not wanting to remain in Regina either," Millar said.

Although Millar did not go into detail about the situation – he did share it was not an isolated incident with Corbin.

"There certainly was a culmination of factors along the way and I think the matter that we dealt with was significant enough that we felt we had to take action. The result from that was him not wanting to play here any longer. I think there was part of our organization that thought it might be hard to come back to our team regardless," Millar shared.

Corbin remains at back in his hometown of Merritt, B.C awaiting a trade as no team has picked the defenceman up as of Monday.

Jaxsin was almost immediately traded to Everett.

"We learned that Jaxsin might be available and we certainly wanted to go down that road and see if he’d be a right fit here," Silvertips’ General Manager, Mike Fraser explained. “Al [Millar] was very up front about the situation with me which I appreciated. I think in speaking with Jaxsin, it’s fair to say it was maybe time for a change of scenery as well.”

The twins wanted to be drafted by the same team back in their scouting years and again wanted to be traded to the same squad but for the first time in their hockey career they will not be on the same squad.

At least not anytime soon.

"Never say never," said Fraser, referring to his defencemen. "But we are pretty happy with our back end right now."