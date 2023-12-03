Pats snap 6 game losing streak, gain first win of season against Broncos

The Regina Pats gained their first win of the season against the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday, officially snapping a six game losing streak, and reporting a successful teddy bear toss on top of it.

It was a tough fight to the finish at the Brandt Centre Saturday night as the Regina Pats eventually came out on top after overtime and a shootout.

The Broncos were the first to the scoreboard nearly seven minutes into the first period.

What ensued was a back and forth battle of attrition until both teams locked up 5-5 late in the third period.

Overtime saw no scoring — leading to a three round shootout with the Pats’ Tanner Howe knocking in the game winning goal.

The Pats improved their record 10-14-8-2-34.

Fans also had the opportunity to support children in need at the Pats Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday.

A total of 2,433 stuffed animals were collected, according to the team.

The animals will be donated to the Salvation Army, St. John Ambulance and the Regina General Hospital’s pediatric unit.