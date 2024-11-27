REGINA
Regina

    • Pats trade 2022 5th overall pick Cole Temple to Everett

    Cole Temple as a member of the Regina Pats. (Keith Hershmiller Photography) Cole Temple as a member of the Regina Pats. (Keith Hershmiller Photography)
    Share

    An active season trade wise continued for the Regina Pats on Wednesday as the team sent their 2022 fifth overall pick Cole Temple to the Everett Silvertips.

    For Temple, the Pats get 2007 born forward Julien Maze.

    Maze, who hails from Edmonton, Alta. has recorded six goals and 13 assists in 21 games this season. He was drafted 20th overall in 2022.

    "We are pleased to add Julien Maze to our hockey club. Julien has very good puck skills, vision, and hockey sense. He will play an important role on our team, and we look forward to him developing with our young core,” Pats' general manager Alan Millar said in a release. 

    Temple meanwhile had 12 points in 22 games with the Pats so far this season.

    The trade comes six days after the Pats sent their captain Tanner Howe to the Calgary Hitmen in a blockbuster trade that had been rumored for days before it became official.

    The Pats open a six-game road trip through B.C. and Edmonton on Friday night in Kamloops.

    Their next home game will be Dec. 13 against the Saskatoon Blades.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News