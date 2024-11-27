Pats trade 2022 5th overall pick Cole Temple to Everett

An active season trade wise continued for the Regina Pats on Wednesday as the team sent their 2022 fifth overall pick Cole Temple to the Everett Silvertips.

For Temple, the Pats get 2007 born forward Julien Maze.

Maze, who hails from Edmonton, Alta. has recorded six goals and 13 assists in 21 games this season. He was drafted 20th overall in 2022.

"We are pleased to add Julien Maze to our hockey club. Julien has very good puck skills, vision, and hockey sense. He will play an important role on our team, and we look forward to him developing with our young core,” Pats' general manager Alan Millar said in a release.

Temple meanwhile had 12 points in 22 games with the Pats so far this season.

The trade comes six days after the Pats sent their captain Tanner Howe to the Calgary Hitmen in a blockbuster trade that had been rumored for days before it became official.

The Pats open a six-game road trip through B.C. and Edmonton on Friday night in Kamloops.

Their next home game will be Dec. 13 against the Saskatoon Blades.