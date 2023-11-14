Pats, Wheat Kings swap 18-year-old forwards

The Regina Pats have sent forward Matteo Michels to the Brandon Wheat Kings for forward Anthony Wilson.

The 2005-born Wilson hails from Swift Current and has 142 regular season games experience split between the Victoria Royals and Brandon Wheat Kings.

So far this season Wilson has two goals and six assists for 11 points in 16 games.

Michels meanwhile played 115 regular season games for the Pats over three seasons picking up 23 points, including 11 points in 20 games this season.

Regina spilt a home-and-home series with the Wheat Kings this past weekend losing 7-5 in Brandon before picking up a 4-2 win at home on Sunday.

The Pats are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings inside the Brandt Centre at 7 p.m.