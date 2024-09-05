REGINA
Regina

    • Paula Abdul forced to cancel upcoming Saskatchewan shows

    Share

    Paula Abdul’s visit to Saskatchewan will have to wait.

    The 62-year old pop icon announced on Wednesday that her Straight Up! to Canada tour has been postponed indefinitely due to a ‘minor procedure’ that she requires following some recent injuries.

    “In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story,” she shared on X.

    Abdul was scheduleD to perform at Regina’s Brandt Centre on Oct. 8 and Saskatoon’s Sasktel Centre the next night with opening acts Taylor Dayne and Tiffany.

    “I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a six-to-eight week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! to Canada Tour as well as dates in Alaska and North Dakota” the post reads.

    Abdul also apologized to fans and promised to be back "stronger and better than ever."

    Refunds are available at point of purchase.

