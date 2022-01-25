Paxlovid, anti-viral COVID-19 drug, available to eligible Sask. residents Wednesday

Paxlovid, an oral anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19, will be available to eligible Saskatchewan residents 18 and over, starting Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Paxlovid is the first Health Canada approved pill used to treat COVID-19.

The pill is meant for those who have already tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms. It is not meant to be taken as a preventative measure.

It is taken twice per day for five days and stops the virus from multiplying in a person’s body.

Paxlovid is only being given to eligible patients through HealthLine 811 referrals. The province is asking those who feel they are eligible to not visit family physicians or a pharmacy to request the medication.

In a release, the province said Paxlovid is only recommended for adults 18 and older who are symptomatic and within five days of developing symptoms, test positive (PCR or rapid test) for mild or moderate COVID-19, do not have any medical conditions that would make treatment inappropriate and meet one of the following criteria: are immunocompromised, regardless of vaccine status, are 55 and older, and not fully vaccinated, or have a medical condition that puts them at high risk and are not fully vaccinated.

The province also wants people to know the treatment is not meant to be a substitute for vaccination, reiterating that vaccines are still the best defense against serious outcomes from COVID-19.

All Saskatchewan residents five and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.