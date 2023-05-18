Plane crash that killed 2 near Shaunavon in 2022 possibly caused by glare from sun, report says

A plane crash that took the life of two pilots in southwest Saskatchewan in September of 2022 may have been caused by the glare of sunlight, according to a recent report.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) released its report into the crash of an Airborne Energy Solutions Inc. Cessna 172 aircraft near Shaunavon, Sask. on Tuesday.

The small plane and its two pilots collided with a communications tower approximately six nautical miles south-southwest of Shaunavon, on the morning of Sept. 18, 2022, according to the report.

(Source: Google Earth)

“A four-foot section of the aircraft’s right wing was shorn off and was discovered at the base of the tower. The fuselage then travelled approximately 240 m on a track of 174 degrees T, before impacting the ground. A post-impact fire ensued, which consumed most of the remaining fuselage,” the report read.

The purpose of the flight was to gather electronic data on pipeline infrastructure in the area.

Both pilots held a Canadian commercial pilot license.

The pilot flying was endorsed for single and multi-engine aircraft. He also had a Category 1 medical certificate with a restriction stating that “glasses must be worn.”

Records show the pilot logged a total of 355 hours of flight time, 77 on the Cessna 172 for Airborne Energy Solutions.

The pilot acting as navigator had logged a total of 536 hours of flight time, 529 on the Cessna 172.

The job form for the flight laid out that the pilots would need to travel at 550 AGL (above ground level), plus or minus 50 feet.

The report revealed that the plane involved in the crash had an altimeter that read its altitude in ASL (above sea level) but did have the equipment to read its altitude in AGL.

The height of the communications tower was recorded as 3840 feet ASL, or 440 feet AGL. It was marked and lit in accordance with Canada’s aviation regulations, the report read.

Magnified view of the Regina VFR Navigation Chart (AIR 5006), showing the depiction of the communications tower (Source: Transportation Safety Board report A22C0082)

The Cessna 172 collided with the tower 25 feet from its highest point, at approximately 415 feet AGL.

The report noted that the position of the sun may have contributed to the crash.

“Sunrise at Shaunavon on 18 September 2022 occurred at 0654. The sun’s position at the time of the occurrence would have been rising in the east. Solar position calculations indicate that the solar azimuth was 125 degrees T (37 degrees right of the aircraft’s track of 88 degrees T) and the solar elevation was 28 degrees at the time of the collision. It is possible that glare from the sun obscured the pilot’s view of the communications tower,” the report read.

As a safety note, the TSB reminded pilots to consult navigation charts that depict obstacles such as communications towers.

“In this occurrence, the aircraft collided with an obstacle that was depicted on the applicable VFR Navigation Chart. Pilots are reminded of the importance of consulting available navigational charts when flight planning and in flight so as to avoid colliding with obstacles identified on those charts.”

The full report of the crash can be read here.