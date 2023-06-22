Planned Parenthood apologizes for 'ABC sex cards' distribution, disappointed with suspension from Sask. schools
Planned Parenthood has been suspended from running programs in Saskatchewan schools after “ABC sex cards” were made available to Grade 9 students.
On Friday the Organization apologized and said it was disappointed with the decision, adding it was not contacted before the suspension was enacted.
The cards were offered to the students as a secondary resource during a sexual health class at Lumsden High School.
“While the presentation itself was aligned with the Saskatchewan curriculum, the presenter brought a secondary resource which was not. This secondary resource, consisting of an A to Z sexual vocabulary, was inappropriate for students,” the school division told CTV News in an email.
“It was not referred to in the actual presentation but was available at a side table after the presentation.”
The school division said one student picked up the cards.
Education minister Dustin Duncan announced Thursday that Planned Parenthood would not be permitted to be in schools due to the nature of the content.
“I have directed and will be directing boards of education and administration to suspend for the time being the work in schools of Planned Parenthood as it relates to their involvement in health and wellness courses.”
Duncan said the news upset him as a Minster and parent.
“It’s completely inappropriate to be in a classroom and has no part of being in a classroom.”
Planned Parenthood Regina had a display that included a deck of cards with graphic sexual content that was made available to Grade 9 students. (Photo source: Catie)
He said he has issued a directive to review the role of Planned Parenthood in Saskatchewan schools.
“I want to make sure that the Ministry of Education also is undertaking a review of our own information to ensure that it is appropriate and age-appropriate in particular,” he added.
He said Planned Parenthood did not see what the problem was with the content.
“My understanding is the feedback from people that have called my office to say that they have contacted Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood didn't have an issue or didn't see what the issue was with this material,” Duncan said.
“Anybody that's going into a school needs to be a lot more careful than that to ensure that the information they just happen to be bringing along from their office is appropriate.”
CTV News reached out to Planned Parenthood Regina but did not hear back.
Duncan said they expect to have further clarity by September.
“I don’t think this precludes them from in the future being a part of delivering resources and information into the classroom just at this point.”
The school division said they followed up with families of students who attended the session and they contacted the organization to ask them to remove the resource from future school presentations.
PLANNED PARENTHOOD 'NOT CONTACTED BEFORE SUSPENSION'
In a statement released to the media on Friday, Planned Parenthood Regina said it is disappointed with Duncan’s decision to suspend them from Saskatchewan schools without contacting them beforehand.
According to Planned Parenthood, the suspension was done without first contacting them to learn about their educational programming, the intent behind the resources provided and what steps have been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.
The material in question was not approved by the school and “ended up in the hands of a student.”
“As part of our education and outreach programs, we also bring along secondary materials targeted to address specific questions that youth may have about sex, sexuality, and their health. At this visit, a resource the school did not approve ended up in the hands of a student,” the statement reads.
“Planned Parenthood Regina apologizes for the difficult position that our Prairie Valley School Division partners have been put in as a result of this incident,” the statement continued.
Planned Parenthood said it is looking forward to “connecting” with Duncan about sexual education, its own programs that provide education and the importance of “full spectrum, evidence-based and engaging health education in Saskatchewan schools.”
For now, Planned Parenthood Regina says it will continue to carry comprehensive sexual health information in a wide variety of formats aimed to meet the needs of the people they serve.
They also will continue to work with educators to support bringing sexual health education to all communities.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia accuses mercenary boss of mutiny after he says Moscow killed 2,000 of his men
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of 'destroying' his fighters, without fully explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.
Netflix phases out 'basic' streaming plan from its subscription options in Canada
Netflix Canada is done with being basic. The streaming giant says it's phasing out the $9.99 'basic' option from its price plans, taking away the cheapest subscription without ads.
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Titan owner OceanGate will likely seek court protection, and soon: lawyer
A maritime law professor at Louisiana's Tulane University says the owner of a small submersible that imploded Sunday on its way to the wreck of the Titanic will likely seek court protection -- and soon.
Canadian, U.S. officials launch investigations into fatal Titan submersible implosion
Canadian and U.S. officials will launch investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which broke apart with five aboard and sank to the ocean floor during a dive to the Titanic earlier this week.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
Saskatoon
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
'They’re not waking up': Sask. addiction workers concerned over mixed opioids
Addiction workers say they’ve been seeing a new danger for drug users in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon Catholic Schools will increase and add lunchtime supervision fees to balance budget
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says it will be adding lunch supervision fees for high school students and increasing fees for elementary students as part of its budget plan for next year.
Winnipeg
-
Netflix phases out 'basic' streaming plan from its subscription options in Canada
Netflix Canada is done with being basic. The streaming giant says it's phasing out the $9.99 'basic' option from its price plans, taking away the cheapest subscription without ads.
-
More information needed on drinking water risk for proposed silica sand project in Manitoba: commission's report
A new report about a contentious silica sand extraction project in southeastern Manitoba has been released and it is being recommended that work only move forward if a number of recommendations are met.
-
Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.
Calgary
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Black Lives Matter YYC president charged after high school protest turned into fight
Calgary police say a second person is facing charges in a protest outside a local high school that escalated into a physical confrontation.
-
Do you know this man? Sexual assault suspect sought by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the downtown core earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Trapped worker rescued from elevated LRT platform near West Edmonton Mall
A construction worker was rushed to hospital Friday morning after part of an LRT platform structure fell on him in west Edmonton.
-
Recount confirms former Alberta justice minister Tyler Shandro lost seat in election
The last of Alberta's two bitterly fought election contests is officially over.
-
Westmount backyard caves into next-door infill site after heavy rain, highlighting tricky nature of infill construction
Last week's heavy rainfall is to blame for collapsing part of a Westmount resident's backyard, an infill builder says.
Toronto
-
Ontario is overhauling its language curriculum. Here's what's changed
Ontario students will begin learning from a new language curriculum in September 2023.
-
'Do not consume': Brand of frozen berries recalled in Ontario, B.C.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling a brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario due to a possible listeria contamination.
-
In robocall, Ontario Premier Ford says Toronto voters need to unite behind Saunders
As Toronto mayoral candidates make a final push for votes, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has lent his voice to a robocall supporting Mark Saunders.
Ottawa
-
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
Health and safety a priority as Escapade Music Festival begins in Ottawa
As tens of thousands of people descend on Lansdowne Park this weekend for the Escapade Music Festival, organizers and health officials will be keeping an eye on festival-goers to ensure their health and safety.
-
Carleton Place hospital ER closing Friday and Saturday nights due to staffing shortage
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital says the ER will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. The ER will be closed again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Meet Yeji Kwon, the B.C. teen with the drive to play pro-golf, and 2 parents to drive her across the continent
Travelling North America by van with mom and dad would be a nightmare for most 17-year-olds, but that’s exactly how one B.C. teen is pursuing her dream of playing professional golf.
-
RCMP investigating after video shows RV driving 'very erratically' on B.C. highway
A caught-on-camera case of an RV driving "very erratically" before swerving off the road and catching fire on a busy B.C. highway is being investigated by the RCMP.
-
‘Targeted’ shooting inside parked vehicle in Burnaby sends 1 to hospital, RCMP say
A man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after what officials are calling a “targeted” shooting inside a parked vehicle in Burnaby Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
-
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
One person dead in multi-vehicle accident on South Shore
Longueuil police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash in Brossard, Que. Friday afternoon. Police received the call at around 4 p.m. to the intersection of Lapiniere Blvd. and Auteuil Ave.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island reopens after wildfire closure
A major artery connecting people to Vancouver Island’s west coast communities reopened at 3 p.m. Friday, more than two weeks since it was shut down because of a wildfire.
-
Reign of world's largest hockey stick coming to an end as Duncan, B.C., holds survey
The world's largest hockey stick survived Expo '86, a move to Vancouver Island, the wrath of Canadian winters and even woodpeckers, but time is catching up with the monument to Canada's game attached to an ice arena in Duncan, B.C.
-
B.C. fishers fined $17K for illegal catches, obstruction off Galiano Island
Four recreational anglers were fined a total of $17,000 and forfeited their fishing gear after violating the federal Fisheries Act in British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands.
Atlantic
-
Calls for New Brunswick premier to resign grow louder as another minister resigns
Troubles for New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs worsened Friday as Labour Minister Trevor Holder reportedly resigned from cabinet, and four past Progressive Conservative party presidents joined the chorus calling on the premier to step down.
-
Wedding bells ring for Ukrainian, Nova Scotian who volunteer together at non-profit
Getting married in Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine is something Natalia Ivchenko never could have imagined.
-
'We're not going home': N.S. family flees 'apocalyptic' wildfire, aims to build back safer
About 150 houses burned to the ground during a devastating wildfire that ripped through a string of Halifax-area subdivisions nearly a month ago, and in the aftermath, families are grappling with whether to rebuild or start a new life elsewhere.
Northern Ontario
-
Pride flag protesters outnumbered by counter-protesters in Sudbury
There was a moving scene in front of Sudbury's Rainbow District School Board on Friday as hundreds came out to protest what they saw as hate.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman says her dying cat suffered because of vet shortage
A shortage of veterinarians is in the spotlight after an Elliot Lake woman endured weeks of not having anywhere to take her ailing cat.
-
Emotional moment as North Bay mom, 44, earns high school diploma
Miranda-May Deveau, a 44-year-old mother in North Bay, is proving you're never too old to learn.
Kitchener
-
Truck driver notes safety concerns on roadways after witnessing semis collide on Highway 401
An Ontario truck driver is sharing safety concerns on the road after witnessing two tractor-trailers collide in front of him on Thursday, along Highway 401 near Cambridge.
-
'That was my time to shine': Country singer Luke Bryan brings young Guelph fan on stage
Country music superstar Luke Bryan made a dream come true for one of his young fans from Guelph, bringing him on stage with him.
-
Woodstock, Ont. man killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
A man from Woodstock has been identified as one of two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) members who died when a CH-147F Chinook crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa, Ont. on Tuesday.