Planned Parenthood blocked from Saskatchewan schools

Planned Parenthood has been suspended from running programs in Saskatchewan schools after “ABC sex cards” were made available to Grade 9 students.

The cards were offered to the students as a secondary resource during a sexual health class at Lumsden High School.

“While the presentation itself was aligned with the Saskatchewan curriculum, the presenter brought a secondary resource which was not. This secondary resource, consisting of an A to Z sexual vocabulary, was inappropriate for students,” the school division told CTV News in an email.

“It was not referred to in the actual presentation but was available at a side table after the presentation.”

The school division said one student picked up the cards.

Education minister Dustin Duncan announced Thursday that Planned Parenthood would not be permitted to be in schools due to the nature of the content.

“I have directed and will be directing boards of education and administration to suspend for the time being the work in schools of Planned Parenthood as it relates to their involvement in health and wellness courses.”

Duncan said the news upset him as a Minster and parent.

“It’s completely inappropriate to be in a classroom and has no part of being in a classroom.”

Planned Parenthood Regina had a display that included a deck of cards with graphic sexual content that was made available to Grade 9 students. (https://www.facebook.com/SaskUnitedParty)

He said he has issued a directive to review the role of Planned Parenthood in Saskatchewan schools.

“I want to make sure that the Ministry of Education also is undertaking a review of our own information to ensure that it is appropriate and age-appropriate in particular,” he added.

He said Planned Parenthood did not see what the problem was with the content.

“My understanding is the feedback from people that have called my office to say that they have contacted Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood didn't have an issue or didn't see what the issue was with this material,” Duncan said.

“Anybody that's going into a school needs to be a lot more careful than that to ensure that the information they just happen to be bringing along from their office is appropriate.”

CTV News reached out to Planned Parenthood Regina but did not hear back.

Duncan said they expect to have further clarity by September.

“I don’t think this precludes them from in the future being a part of delivering resources and information into the classroom just at this point.”

The school division said they followed up with families of students who attended the session and they contacted the organization to ask them to remove the resource from future school presentations.