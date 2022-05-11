Plans to make security changes in Legislature expected to pass

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Recap the first official Conservative leadership debate

Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls debated face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. on May 11. It was the first of two official debates organized. The party promised a policy-focused event, and largely delivered. Recap our reporters' real-time updates.

Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster

The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener