'Play with Your Food' Regina campaign hosts 24-hour board game event

A local community based board game fundraising campaign hosted their annual 24-hour celebratory event over the weekend.

The event was a board game event being put on by ‘Play with Your Food Regina.’

Thirty-one teams with 131 participants have been micro-fundraising throughout the year.

“We have hosted things this year like Corn Hole, board game tournaments, bake sales and crib nights. Lots of fun stuff for the community to be involved in,” said Chelsea Low, Co-chair with ‘Play with Your Food Regina.’

The group is raising money for Carmichael Outreach and their programs.

“As the money comes in through the micro events, it’s automatically already given to Carmichael so they don’t have to wait for a big cheque at the end of the year, which is really cool because they can use it to fund some of their programs that are ongoing,” Low sais.

So far, the group has raised over $60,000. In the last two years, they have raised over $100,000.