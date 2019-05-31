

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service is warning the public to be aware of a gold and jewelry scam.

On May 21 police received a report about a male suspect who approached a business on the 4000 block of Albert St.

The suspect said he lost his wallet and needed money for food and shelter. He then offered gold jewelry in exchange for cash, which the victim accepted.

The victim later suspected the value of the gold jewelry was not equal to the amount of money he had given to the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s who is balding with a light complexion and a beard. He was seen driving a dark coloured SUV with an Alberta plate.

Anyone who sees behavior like this is asked to contact police immediately, and anyone with information on the suspect should contact police or Crime Stoppers.