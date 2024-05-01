Regina dog with health issues found dead after being missing since March

The search is over for a Regina dog with health issues that had gone missing at the end of March.

Adam Metzger said he received a call from The Regina Humane Society (RHS) Tuesday, notifying him that his five-year-old Australian Shepard, Olive, had been found dead near a creek.

Olive was picked up from the RHS, according to Metzger.

“I just retrieved her collar from the humane society and it breaks my heart to not see her wearing it,” Metzger wrote on a Facebook page titled ‘Olive’s search and rescue committee.’

Olive had been suffering from seizures and required medication daily for treatment.

She had gone missing when one of Metzger’s friend’s was watching her.

(Courtesy: Adam Metzger)

Immediately after she went missing, Metzger created the page which quickly attracted thousands of followers and support.

“Thank you once again for each and every single one of you for sharing our posts, putting out posters, and sacrificing your time to bring my pup home,” Metzger added.

Metzger said he is planning on eventually creating a non-for-profit organization called ‘Olive’s Angels Search and Rescue.’