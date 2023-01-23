Police operation investigating shots fired in northeast Regina concludes: RPS

A police operation investigating shots fired in northeast Regina has concluded.

In a tweet, the Regina Police Service said residents around the 800 block of Edgar Street can resume regular activities.

In an earlier tweet, police asked residents to shelter in place after shots were reportedly fired around 8:45 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were provided by police.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.