Police search for vandals after 'vulgar, anti-police' statements spray painted on Elbow RCMP detachment

The two vandalism suspects are pictured here outside of the Elbow/Outlook RCMP Detachment. (Source: Sask. RCMP) The two vandalism suspects are pictured here outside of the Elbow/Outlook RCMP Detachment. (Source: Sask. RCMP)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener