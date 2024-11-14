Police seize 31 guns from property, yard site in Lafleche, Sask.

Two people have been charged after Saskatchewan RCMP seized 31 guns from a residence in Lafleche and a rural yard site south of the town.

Officers with the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Swift Current Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team, police dog services, the Gravelbourg RCMP detachment, the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, and the Regina Police Service Crime Reduction Team executed search warrants on Nov. 8 around 11:25 a.m., a news release said.

Assiniboia RCMP also assited with the investigation, the release said.

In addition to the 31 guns, which police said were all stored unsafely or loaded, RCMP said officers also located and seized ammunition, brass knuckles, five prohibited devices, and a small amount of psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

“This removal of dangerous weapons from our community is a prime example of how police services – and RCMP units – in Saskatchewan work collaboratively to promote public safety,” S/Sgt. Danny Donison, the Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Teams (SERT) south region manager said in the release.

RCMP said a stolen vehicle was also recovered. Two men and one woman were arrested at the residence but one man was released without charges.

A 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Lafleche, are charged with careless storage of firearms, storing loaded firearms, possessing firearms without a license, possessing prohibited devices, and knowingly possessing firearms without a licence.

The man is also facing five additional weapons related charges, as well as a count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The man made his first appearance in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Nov. 12 and is scheduled to appear again on Dec. 12. The woman is scheduled to appear in court in Assiniboia on Jan. 9, 2025.

Lafleche, Sask. is located about 204 kilometres southwest of Regina.