Post Malone hand-picks Sask. artist for WWE video game soundtrack

Hip-hop artist and pro wrestling fan Post Malone has chosen a Saskatchewan country and western artist’s song to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming video game WWE 2K24.

Colter Wall’s 2017 track “Motorcycle” from his self-titled album will appear as one of 12 songs selected for the game.

As the Executive Soundtrack Producer for this year’s game, Post Malone said he was looking to find songs that “would be bad-ass for a wrestling game, stuff that would get you pumped up.”

“We looked in every genre, hip-hop, really hard rock, some softer rock, and some really cool country stuff,” Post Malone said in a promotional video for 2K Games.

Wall, along with fellow country revivalist Tyler Childers, fall into the latter category.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to having his works appear in various media, with songs previously being featured in television shows like “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and “Yellowstone” as well as movies like “Hell or High Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

Wall, who hails from Swift Current, released his third full-length album, “Little Songs” in 2023.

WWE 2K24 is set for release in March.