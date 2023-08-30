Potential lawsuit against Sask.'s school pronoun policy garners national support
Looming legal action against the Saskatchewan government’s pronoun policy has the support of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA).
Egale Canada and law firm McCarthy Tétrault LLP penned a letter to Saskatchewan’s education minister on behalf of UR Pride on Tuesday. The group said it is prepared to file a lawsuit in the coming days at the Court of King’s Bench as it believes the government policy violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
“The policy will cause devastating and irreparable harm to gender diverse students … who do not feel safe coming out at home,” the letter read.
Under the new policy, students under the age of 16 must get parental consent to change their name or pronouns at school.
The CCLA is exploring its own legal action against the New Brunswick government over a similar name and pronoun change policy announced earlier this year.
“In Saskatchewan, we’re concerned about the legality of the new policy. We think it’s important that this policy is challenged,” said CCLA equality program director Harini Sivalingam, adding the group is in support of UR Pride’s legal challenge.
“These policies have a discriminatory impact on trans and gender-diverse students. They target and only apply to them.”
After a review of the policy, New Brunswick’s child and youth advocate found it in violation of children’s rights. Saskatchewan’s advocate is in the process of a similar review of the provincial policy.
Sivalingam said the growing number of organizations exploring legal action “demonstrates the fundamental flaws in these types of policies that restrict and violate students’ rights in schools and they should be carefully evaluated.”
UR Pride is asking the province to suspend the policy until a lawsuit is filed. If the government does not comply by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, UR Pride’s legal counsel will pursue further action and ask the court to grant an injunction that would pause the implementation of the policy until a judge can rule if it is lawful.
CTV News reached out to Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill to confirm if he received the letter. He did not answer the question, but in a statement, the government reaffirmed its position.
“The Parental Inclusion and Consent Policy has the strong support of the majority of Saskatchewan residents, including parents, and our government will not be pausing this policy,” the statement read.
-- With files from Laura Woodward.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
U.S. Senate's McConnell freezes up for second time in public appearance
Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
Hurricane Idalia in photos: Watch 'catastrophic' storm surge batter Florida
Here's what the early destruction of the Florida coast from Hurricane Idalia looks like.
Canadian Armed Forces doing away with mandatory duty to report policy
The Canadian Armed Forces will end its 'inflexible and inhuman' mandatory reporting policy this winter, its chief of professional conduct and culture said on Wednesday.
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
Here's what Hurricane Idalia looks like in 6 maps
As Hurricane Idalia batters Florida's west coast, scientists are tracking when and where the storm will move next. Here are the details showing the hurricane's path this morning.
Saskatoon
-
Inspired by crime show he watched in jail, Greg Fertuck claims RCMP officer lied on stand
A man on trial in Saskatoon for murder is claiming a Crown witness lied on the stand.
-
'The car caught on fire': Sask. man takes uncle on epic road trip in a 1930s Ford
A man from Unity, Sask. is wrapping up the trip of a lifetime after taking a nearly century-old car across four U.S. states with his uncle.
-
Prince Albert child, youth psychiatric unit stops accepting patients
The only children and youth psychiatric unit in northern Saskatchewan has paused admissions.
Winnipeg
-
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
-
LRSD moving board meeting online after police were called at previous event
The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is moving its upcoming school trustee meeting online amid ongoing tensions from its last meeting that resulted in police being called and the meeting ending early.
-
‘Most chaotic we’ve ever seen’: Claims continue to spike after hail storm
Cleanup continues following a devastating hail storm that hit parts of Winnipeg a week ago, and an ongoing strike has left some people confused on how to get their claims fixed.
Calgary
-
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
-
Why Alberta researchers are monitoring wastewater for opioids, lethal drugs
A Calgary researcher is flagging the importance of monitoring Alberta's wastewater for the presence of opioids and other lethal drugs, saying it could save lives.
-
Lethbridge dragonboat racers return from world championships with plenty of hardware
A group of Lethbridge dragonboat racers have returned from the world dragonboat championships as international champs, complete with plenty of hardware.
Edmonton
-
Fire at vacant house in northeast Edmonton deliberately set: EFRS
Investigators have determined that a fire at a house in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday was intentionally set.
-
Police issue warning to large group planning to re-enter N.W.T. despite evacuation orders
Mounties in the Northwest Territories say a group of people may be planning to return to Yellowknife in violation of the current evacuation order.
-
81 charges laid in real estate Ponzi scheme in Alberta, B.C.: police
Two people are facing more than 80 charges in connection with an alleged $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
-
Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
-
This Toronto tenant had no trouble finding a roommate to share his bedroom for more than $1K each. Here's why that's a problem
A Toronto tenant seeking someone to share his bedroom for $1,050 a month was able to fill the vacancy within a matter of days – a high sign of the ongoing affordability “emergency” within Canada ’ s housing market, according to an expert in the field.
Ottawa
-
'We were very happy': Ottawa couple wins $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
Keith and Debra Polachek say they have not made any major plans with their winnings after becoming Ottawa's newest millionaires.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
-
Two women assaulted with a blunt object in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct, paramedics say
Ottawa paramedics say emergency crews responded to a call for two women assaulted by someone with a blunt object on Wellington Street, near the Supreme Court of Canada building.
Vancouver
-
Suspect charged with series of Vancouver sexual assaults after break in cold case
A man has been charged in a series of stranger sexual assaults in Vancouver more than a decade ago, after a break in the cold case.
-
Vancouver's outdoor swimming season draws to an end
The days of swimming in Vancouver’s outdoor public pools are numbered as the park board prepares to close all but one this Labour Day.
-
Evacuation order reissued for 14 properties in Shuswap amid increased wildfire activity
Fourteen properties in B.C.'s Shuswap region have been placed back on evacuation order as crews deal with high winds and increased fire activity on the Bush Creek East wildfire.
Montreal
-
Montreal to move statue of former Canadian Prime Minister John A. Macdonald
The City of Montreal says it won't replace a toppled statue of Canada's first prime minister in a downtown park.
-
Quebec transport minister caught seatbelt-less on social media 5 times: report
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault is apologizing after photos emerged of her not wearing her seatbelt while on the road.
-
Quebecor to pull the plug on community television channel MAtv Montréal
Québecor announced on Wednesday that it would be pulling the plug on its community TV station MAtv Montréal, resulting in "the abolition of the equivalent of five positions." The company explained that it had taken this decision in order to support the local news offering produced by TVA and ensure its sustainability.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after 4 arson fires in Victoria, Saanich
A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with four fires that were deliberately set in Victoria and Saanich this summer.
-
B.C. posts $704M budget surplus, say audited public accounts
An audited public accounting of British Columbia's financial records shows the province posted a surplus of more than $700 million in the 2022-2023 budget year.
-
Woman dies after fall while hiking near Qualicum Bay
A hiker has died after falling on a trail near the Vancouver Island community of Qualicum Bay. The woman was walking on the 10-kilometre Nile Creek Trail on Sunday when she fell and rescuers were called to the scene.
Atlantic
-
Black politicians in Atlantic Canadia pledge to build trust in politics among racialized groups
A small group of Black politicians from Atlantic Canada promised Wednesday to do more to encourage racialized communities to overcome their distrust of the political system.
-
Weather warnings continue as heavy rain brings flash flooding to parts of Nova Scotia
There are reports of flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia Wednesday due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. CTV News Atlantic chief meteorologist Kalin Mitchell has details.
-
N.S. RCMP release photos of suspects accused of stealing lobster, assaulting person with crate
The RCMP is searching for multiple suspects accused of assaulting a person on a wharf in Nova Scotia’s Digby County earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. pride communities caution against travel to the U.S.
At least two northern Ontario pride communities are warning 2SLGBTQ+ members against travel to certain areas of the United States.
-
Anglers stranded in northwest Ont. rescued by police
A successful day of fishing turned into a rescue mission after a group of anglers got stuck in a remote part of northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
Kitchener
-
Antiques market near Waterloo, Ont. pulls Nazi uniform after outcry
An antiques market just outside Waterloo, Ont. has removed a Nazi uniform from its store after a Jewish human rights organization condemned the sale of the item.
-
Alleged impaired driver was going 100 km/h before he hit Waterloo LCBO: Police
Waterloo regional police have laid nine charges against an alleged impaired driver who crashed into an LCBO in Uptown Waterloo last month.
-
A club with a mission: Kitchener’s refugee soccer team brings hope for persecuted Rohingya
Brothers Safi and Beza Ullah first fell in love in with the game of soccer while growing up at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.