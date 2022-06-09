Premier Moe criticized on travel expenses

The NDP opposition is criticizing Premier Scott Moe over his travel expenses. This spring, the premier and his officials have been on foreign trade missions to London, Dubai, and New York.

“We’re down here in Washington, D.C. meeting with members of the Senate, the Congress on both sides of the house to advocate on behalf of us putting together a supply chain that ultimately is going to provide us with North American energy securities,” Moe said.

The premier and five officials spent just over $60,000 on the March trip to London and Frankfurt. That included just over $26,000 for airfare, nearly $14,000 for hotels, about $4,000 on meals and over $8,000 hosting business receptions. Expenses for the Dubai and U.S. trip have yet to be reported.

The NDP said the premier has more pressing issues at home in Saskatchewan.

“Gas is at $2.06 and you’re unwilling to speak to or detail the outcomes of that travel and you’re happy to continue doing that but you’re unwilling to do the work here at home,” said NDP MLA Aleana Young.

The premier took one other trip. Last week, he was in Toronto for Doug Ford’s election victory party. The government said Moe paid for that trip himself. The premier believes trade missions promoting Saskatchewan products and resources are justified.

“These are important missions. They result in stronger relationships with our trading partners and they, ultimately at the end of the day, result in investments in Saskatchewan and additional jobs in our communities like we are seeing today with the Nutrien announcement,” Moe said.

Trade Minister Jeremy Harrison and officials spent an additional $60,000 travelling to the U.K. and Dubai ahead of the premier. No further trade missions have been announced for the summer.