'Progressing the right way': Regina Airport back to pre-pandemic traveller numbers, annual report says

Passenger volumes have returned to near pre-pandemic levels at Regina’s International Airport (YQR).

“We’re progressing the right way,” Airport Authority CEO James Bogusz told reporters Thursday. “I just want to see it continue.”

According to its annual report, YQR saw 981,845 passengers go through its terminal in 2023, which was 217,717 more than the previous year.

However, it’s still only 83 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger volumes.

“[The airport] doesn’t drive passengers,” Bogusz said. “But it’s more of a return of ‘business as usual’ again.”

Bogusz believes the bounce back can be attributed to Air Canada and WestJest adding routes to and from Regina.

With the recent addition of a direct flight to Minneapolis, MN, the airport projects more than one million flyers in 2024.

“We’re aggressively pursuing air service,” Bogusz said. “It’s investments like this that are going to help those passenger numbers rebound even further.”

YQR says it has had talks with Porter Airlines and Flair as well as some US Airlines to bring more domestic and international routes to the Queen City.

“Every time you add a flight to a market, it creates a positive impact,” Bogusz said.

However, he says the airport cannot do it alone.

The airport says partnerships with local organizations is crucial to giving people a reason to travel.

“We work with the airport a lot,” Tourism Regina deputy manager Jennifer Johnson told CTV News. “It’s important to bring people into the city.”

“Every flight that comes or leaves Regina has an economic impact,” Regina & District Chamber of Commerce CEO Tony Playter said.

Bogusz said the airport’s financials are also in a better position.

The annual report states revenues increased over $6 million from 2022 to 2023, but expenses also increased.

The airport says it's due to investment into additional customer amenities like electronic kiosks and a new terminal bar.

It also spent more than $26 million for upgrades to its runway.