REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has updated its reopening plan to include a COVID-19 vaccination threshold that would trigger the removal of all remaining public health orders, including the mask mandate and gathering limits.

The government says it will lift public health orders three weeks after 70 per cent of people age 12 and older have received their first dose – and at least three weeks after the beginning of Step Two.

If that threshold is reached by June 20, the province says all restrictions could be lifted by July 11.

This update is in addition to the original Step Three threshold, which will be triggered when 70 per cent of people 18 and older get their first shot.

Step Three would see most public health measures lifted, but gathering limits and mandatory masking will stay in place until the next target – 70 per cent of those age 12 and older – is met.

As of Tuesday, 66 per cent of those age 18 and older have received the first shot, and 62 per cent of people age 12 and older have their first dose.

The government says that while masks will no longer be required under the public health order, people may still wear masks based on their own comfort level and requirements may be in effect in workplaces at the discretion of owners.

