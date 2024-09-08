Queen City Marathon returns to Regina

Regina's annual Queen City Marathon took place on Sunday, and it attracted quite the crowd. The start and finish line at the Conexus Arts Centre hosted people of all skill levels looking to try their hand at a race.

Runners had the option to try their hand at a 10k, 21.2k (half marathon) or go for the full 42.2K marathon. CTV News spoke with some of the marathon runners following the race, including first timer, Logan Fleury, who gave it a shot after watching his girlfriend achieve several medals in the sport.

"My girlfriend was running it ... I finished under the three hour mark. So that was [a] win in my books," Fleury said.

Lianne Brisebois explained that having her boyfriend come along for this race gave her some extra motivation.

"He actually did really well and I was trying to keep up because I didn't want to look like I didn't know what I was doing, so he pushed me,” she explained.

“So that was nice."

The pair both expressed plans to keep running marathons, something Fleury feels ready for after taking the leap and trying this one.

"Once you get going and get, get running, it becomes a lot easier ... before I didn't see myself doing one. But after doing it today, I thought, ‘Wow, that can only get better,’” Fleury said.

Brisebois cited the Saskatoon marathon in May as a possible next race for the two, explaining that planning and preparing for these events help keep a healthy mindset.

"Just to kind of remind myself to keep going and staying in shape and, yeah, keep trying to do something.”