Queen City Pride bans SaskParty and law firm from participating in weekend parade

The Queen City Pride Parade is taking place on Saturday and some people will be banned from participating.

Premier Scott Moe and the SaskParty will not be able to join in on the parade.

An official with Queen City Pride said the decision came from the announcement of Bill 137, also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

Riviera Bonneau, the co-chair of Queen City Pride said many who are a part of their group felt hurt by the bill so it was in their best interest to ban the party.

"Our parade marshals this year are queer and Trans youth that have been targeted by this bill, so they also were like, ‘We don't feel safe.’ The whole point of the parade is to feel safe and loved and happy, so we made the decision that the SaskParty was not going to bring that atmosphere with them and we didn't want them included," she explained.

Bonneau said they hope to have conversations with the government in the future on the issues to potentially include them in future parade.

A statement from the Government of Saskatchewan said they will respect Queen City Pride’s decision.

“However, we respectfully disagree with Queen City Pride on the Parents’ Bill of Rights which provides certainty for parental involvement in a child’s education and also ensures protections and supports for any students who may be at risk,” the statement read.

Employees with MLT Aikins LLP law firm are also banned from participating in the parade.

The firm said in a statement they respect the group’s decision and mandate.

“We understand their decision to revoke our firm’s participation in the 2024 Queen City Pride Parade. We encourage our team members who were planning to participate in the parade – members of Regina’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community, allies, and their family members – to continue to show their support and celebrate with other members of the community as individuals,” the statement read.