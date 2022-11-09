Radville town office destroyed after overnight fire

Radville, Sask. -

An overnight fire in Radville, Sask has destroyed the town office and connected buildings.

Radville Fire Department, along with the Yellow Grass, Ceylon, and Weyburn fire departments responded to the early morning blaze around 2:30 a.m.

The fire department along with the town shop are connected to the town office and were also lost from the blaze.

Radville is about 134 kilometres from Regina.

More details to come…