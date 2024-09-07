Rams edge Huskies to improve to 2-0 on season

The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 33-28 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the young Canada West season.



Tarick Polius has arrived. In his first start at home, the 6-foot-7 defender was a near unstoppable force. The Toronto native recorded four solo tackles, a solo sack and a pass block in leading the Rams to victory. The loss ends an eight-game win streak that the Saskatchewan Huskies were riding going back to last season.

Noah Pelletier was extremely efficient at quarterback for the Rams completing 26 of 31 pass attempts for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

Early in the first quarter, Pelletier connected with D’Sean Mimbs for a 45-yard touchdown to give the home side an early 7-0 lead. Mimbs finished the night with 135 receiving yards on 9 catches.

The Huskies responded late in the opening quarter. With 3:28 on the clock, Daniel Weibe scored his first of two majors on the night. The 4th year receiver, who plays for his hometown University, finished the night with 103 yards on 5 receptions.

The Rams built on their 8-7 lead early in the second quarter. Pelletier looked deep and found a streaking Nicholas Sirleaf, who made an impressive over-the-shoulder grab. The 43-yard score was the Brooks, Alberta product’s first Canada West regular season touchdown. He finished the night with 63-yard son three catches including the major that increased the Rams lead to 15-7.

Moments later, on 2nd and 7, Huskies quarterback Anton Amundrud’s pass attempt was tipped and picked off by Rams defender Michael Jordan, who returned the ball to the opposing 13 yard line. Two plays later, Pelletier called his own number, swung out to the left and scored, to give the Ramsa 22-7 lead.

Momentum swung late in the second quarter. Weibe got the Huskies’ comeback started with a 60-yard touchdown on a spectacular catch and run in which he eluded a tackle and beat a block on his way to the end zone to make it 22-14.

Two minutes later, with the Rams punting, Ethan Laing got off the edge extremely quickly and blocked Isaac Wegner’s attempt. The ball was scooped up by Huskies’ special teamer Kayden Miller, who walked it into pay dirt to bring Saskatchewan within a single point.

The U of S offence was not done there. With under a minute to go before the half, Amundrud connected with Jesse Kuntz, who was forced out-of-bounds on the Rams’ one-yard line. On the next play, Ryker Frank punched it in, to give the Huskies their first lead of the game, 28-22.

The Rams offence finally found a way to score in the fourth quarter. Pelletier threw the ball right down the middle of the field to Renzel Arianza, who made an outstanding grab between a pair of Huskies defenders for a 39-yard gain. Arianza would finish the drive off a few plays later, scoring to restore the Rams lead at 31-28. The Huskies got the ball back late and had an opportunity to lead a game-winning drive but the Rams defense held strong.

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies are now 0-2 to start the season and will face the University of Calgary Dinos on Friday, Sept. 13th at 7 p.m. at Griffiths Stadium in Nutrien Park.

The University of Regina Rams are now 2-0 on the young season and will face the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds on Saturday, Sept. 14th at Mosaic Stadium at 2 p.m.