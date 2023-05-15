RCMP Bike Rodeo promotes road safety for next generation of drivers

Yorkton, Sask. -

A mainstay for Yorkton elementary students is back for another year.

The annual RCMP Bike Safety Rodeo has begun, where grade three students from the city are able to get a rundown in-class and outside of bicycle safety.

Mayor Mitch Hippsley said it’s a great way for students to learn the rules of the road.

“They're now at an age where they can actually ride far and they need to know what the rules of the road (are). I mean, when it comes right down to it, they have to be taught properly first. So this continues with the rest of their lives,” he said.

RCMP, along with Yorkton Fire, Kinsmen, and the Bowling Alley partnered to ensure students are able to be covered from all bases.

Students also are entered to win prizes, and get free bike helmets with the program.

For Constable Kimberly Flett, this isn’t her first rodeo.

She has a few years teaching the bike rodeo under her belt, and said motorists need to keep an eye out as well, with the warmer temperatures.

“Have extra caution the kids are out. They are on their bikes a bit more and just to keep your eyes open and give a little bit more time,” she said.

A total of 260 students will participate in the event from all eight of Yorkton’s elementary schools.