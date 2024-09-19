REGINA
Regina

    • RCMP called to serious collision near Wapella, Sask.

    The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo. The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo.
    RCMP say officers were sent to a serious crash Wednesday night involving a semi and passenger truck about three kilometres east of Wapella, Sask.

    Crews were called to the scene on Highway 1 around 10:30 p.m.

    The east bound lanes of Highway 1 were closed with police re-directing traffic around the collision, a release from RCMP said.

    On Thursday morning the Highway Hotline shows no road closures in the area.

    RCMP also said that the scene was clear and all traffic restrictions had been lifted. 

    In its release, RCMP said more information would be released at a later time.

    Wapella, Sask. is located about 197 kilometres east of Regina.

