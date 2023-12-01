RCMP conducting homicide investigation after man found dead inside Yorkton home

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public for help in a Yorkton homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home Thursday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, the man was found after officers responded to a welfare check at a residence on 6th Avenue North around 9:15 a.m..

Officers secured the scene for investigation and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is working to identify the man.

RCMP said they are also working to find Donna Spilchen (Radom), 61, to confirm her safety. She is described as about five feet and about 120 pounds with black hair.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity, or anyone who has surveillance footage in the area of 6th Avenue North in the early hours of Nov. 30, is asked to contact Sask. RCMP, Yorkton RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP said updates will be provided when available.