RCMP looking for 2 men after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current

Swift Current RCMP are looking for two men after a “serious assault” in the city early Tuesday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers were called to a residence on 10 Avenue NW and determined that multiple people entered the home with a gun and assaulted two people inside.

The two suspects allegedly stole money and a vehicle, that police recovered shortly after the incident.

RCMP also say on Oct. 25 police were called to an altercation where a gun was fired on Herbert Street in Swift Current. RCMP said no injuries were reported in that incident.

Both incidents were not random, according to police.

Officers are looking for two men, 35-year-old Nicholas Belanger from Medicine Hat, Alta. and 28-year-old Matthew Neufeld from Swift Current.

RCMP say both men have been charged with break and enter, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and disguised with intent to commit offence.

Belanger is also charged with robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerously discharging a firearm and failing to comply with a probation order.

RCMP said both men may be in the Swift Current or Medicine Hat areas.

Police are asking the public to not approach either suspect and instead call RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.