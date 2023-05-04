RCMP looking for 22-year-old man following bear spray, stabbing attack at Yorkton nightclub

RCMP said a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged and a 22-year-old man is wanted following a bear spray and stabbing attack at a Yorkton nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to individuals who wished to remain anonymous, the attack took place at the City Limits Inn.

RCMP said they were called to a business around 12:40 a.m.

An investigation determined there was an altercation between a group of individuals outside the business and a man was assaulted with a knife before bear spray was deployed, an RCMP news release said.

Police said one person was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to RCMP, occupants of the business and surrounding area also suffered effects from bear spray.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Monday and is facing a total of seven charges including, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

Police said he was remanded into custody and will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on May 10.

RCMP said it is looking for 22-year-old Terran Finley, who has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

According to RCMP, Finley is about five foot nine and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“He has a tattoo of the word ‘stay’ on his right hand, the word ‘true’ on his left hand, a turtle and a mask on his left arm and the name ‘Finlay’ on his right arm,” an RCMP news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.