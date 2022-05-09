RCMP members now included in veteran license plate eligibility

RCMP members who have served at least three years of active duty can now apply for veteran specialty license plates with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

“SGI takes pride in recognizing the work and sacrifices of Canadians who have served in uniform.” Minister Responsible for SGI, Don Morgan, said in a release. “We are honoured to include those who have served our country in the RCMP as veterans, and thank them for their dedication to community safety.”

Veteran license plates were introduced in 2004 and are available to those who served in the Canadian Armed Forces, as NATO or UN Peacekeepers or served during World War II or the Korean War as a member of the Canadian Forces, Allied Forces in the Merchant Navy or Ferry Command and now: RCMP members.

People who are eligible for veteran license plates after serving with the RCMP or in military service of Canada can apply for a plate by submitting an application and relevant documents to the Royal Canadian Legion, SGI outlined in the release.

If the application is approved a veteran plate will be sent in the mail.

SGI said the customer will then need to visit or call their motor license issuer to have the plate associated with their vehicle.