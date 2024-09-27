RCMP say inmate failed to return to correctional centre in Yorkton, may be in Regina

RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 55-year-old man who failed to return to a correctional centre in Yorkton Thursday night.

Police say Michael Mckie was authorized to be away from the correctional centre before failing to return.

Mckie is wanted by RCMP for being unlawfully at large and is thought to be travelling to or in the Regina area.

In an RCMP news release he is described as being about five feet 11 inches tall and 190 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

Mckie was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat, RCMP said.

He also has a tattoo of Bob Marley’s face on his left arm, police added.

RCMP are advising the public to not approach Mckie if they see him and to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.