REAL Board of Directors opting back to Tourism Regina brand, following Experience Regina backlash

Following a controversial rebrand to Experience Regina, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced it will be reverting its tourismn brand back to the Tourism Regina name.

The rebrand, announced earlier in the year, received worldwide criticism for some of its slogans that played on the city’s name and the fact that it rhymes with the word vagina.

In a news release on Thursday, REAL said its board of directors has established the next steps regarding the Experience Regina brand.

“The Board is committed to moving forward in the best interest of the city and its citizens and ensuring the future of tourism in Regina aligns with the values of the community. Moving forward, a complete review, including the organization’s name, will be completed,” the release said.

REAL said the decision to once again use the name Tourism Regina is to support that path moving forward, which includes the possibility of finding a new name in the future.

The city’s tourism website, which had been unavailable for the past few weeks, has also been relaunched as Tourism Regina, as have all of its social media channels.

According to the release, a third-party consultant will also lead an independent review of REAL’s board of directors that will examine, “all aspects of the development of the Experience Regina brand and launch.”

According to REAL, no further action will be taken against the board until the independent review has been completed.

REAL also said the board plans to engage with local and diverse community groups with the hope of developing an “inclusive long-term brand strategy that supports the future positioning of Tourism Regina and all associated elements.”

An update on our brand: pic.twitter.com/voKL0kTrjz — Tourism Regina (@tourism_yqr) April 13, 2023

-- With files from CTV News' Caitlin Brezinski