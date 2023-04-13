REAL Board of Directors opting back to Tourism Regina brand, following Experience Regina backlash

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | FBI arrests suspect in connection with intelligence leaks

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested by the FBI on Thursday in connection with the leaking of classified documents that have been posted online, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter.

U.S. President Joe Biden is seen here in a pub in Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York's attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices, with his lawyer signalling that he intends to answer questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener