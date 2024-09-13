'Really well done': New film focuses on Canadians who fought in Afghanistan

After 14 years of research and planning, a movie has been made telling the true stories of Canadian soldiers who fought in the war of Afghanistan.

The film titled “Fallen Heros: Their Journey Home,” highlights various parts of the nearly-20-year battle which over 40,000 Canadian Armed Forces members took part in.

The movie is currently playing in select theatres across Canada.

“We had to create a story that could take the Canadian public through the soldier’s experience. There is so much more to tell, but we tried to take highlights that would help Canadians understand,” said Robert Curtin, the director of Fallen Heros: Their Journey Home.

During the production of the film, a significant amount of input was used by former military personnel who had lived experience of the Afghanistan war.

One such scene in the movie is the recreation of the highway of hero’s, a major funeral procession which began during the war.

Many locations in Alberta were used, as well as veterans and locals taking on voluntary acting roles.

James Sinclair, a retired corporal of the Royal Regina Rifles had seen the film earlier in the year and said the movie is a factual representation of what happened.

“It’s really well done. It’s historically accurate. It’s important for people who care about our history in this country to see it,” said Sinclair.

A major focus of the film was to not only recount history, but to be a create a piece to honour and remember all of the Canadians who died during the war.

“We cannot allow their memories to fade, and I think this movie is an important step that that doesn’t happen,” said William MacDonald, a retired Major of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“The one thing I think every soldier can agree on is that the people that didn’t come home with us, we think about them all the time,” said Jody Salway, a retired corporal.

On Sept. 11, the film was shown in theatres across Canada.

Its next scheduled screening will be in Winnipeg on Sept. 18.